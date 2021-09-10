Roanoke City Police say no new updates on the disappearance of Arieanna Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Saturday marks three years since a three-month-old girl disappeared and has not been seen since.

Arieanna Day was reported missing from her home on September 11th 2018.

Friday, Roanoke City Police tell WDBJ7, they have no new updates in the case and there are still many unanswered questions.

As of right now, police have investigated all of the leads and tips the department has received so far.

The lead investigator on the case told WDBJ7, it’s a burden officers carry with them all the time.

“It’s really one of those things you never forget and one of those things you carry with you, I’m sure the majority of the detectives will say probably to their grave,” said Lt. Eric Thiel with the Roanoke City Police Department.

Andrew Christopher Terry was charged with concealing a body in Montgomery County in connection to the case, but those charges have since been dropped.

WDBJ7 reached out to Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Mary Pettitt.

Pettitt said at this time, there is no update from her office in this case.

Roanoke City Police not giving up hope.

If you have any information into the disappearance of Arieanna Day, contact Roanoke City Police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.