Roanoke commits more than $2 million to improve city parks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke is spending more than $2 million to address deferred maintenance in city parks.

The list includes projects in 19 parks and greenways throughout the city.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation Director Michael Clark says the goal is to take care of what we have, and modernize park facilities.

“Our projects are going to run the gamut from things as small as park benches and park entry signs to projects as large as parking lots and playground equipment and athletic field fencing,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Clark.

Clark said the work will take some time, and he hopes Roanokers will be patient as the projects move forward.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.