Advertisement

Roanoke County will limit hotspot circulation

Roanoke County Public Library
Roanoke County Public Library(Roanoke County Public Library Facebook Page)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Library will begin limiting distribution of its hotspots to county residents.

The library system says this is to “help ensure we are meeting the vast needs for internet connection in Roanoke County.”

The limited circulation begins October 1.

RCPL says the hotspot loan period will remain 28 days. After that, devices must be returned to the library, and can be exchanged for replacements if there is no list of holds.

Click here for more information about the library’s hotspots.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
A Roanoke jury has acquitted a teenager charged with malicious wounding following a shooting at...
Roanoke jury acquits teen involved in mall shooting
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech students react to new policies for football games
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Virginia Tech adjusting gameday to improve fan experience
Carilion hospitals across southwest Virginia are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients due to...
Carilion urges residents in SW Virginia to only go to emergency departments for emergencies

Latest News

Decades-old company to close in Roanoke area
Meador & Company Locksmith to close after nearly 90 years of operation
Hundreds have signed up for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Hundreds prepare for 7th annual Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Photo of Jack the dog, taken from a home in Carroll County
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen dog
COVID cases top 800,000 in Virginia; positive test percentage rises