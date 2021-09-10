Roanoke County will limit hotspot circulation

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Library will begin limiting distribution of its hotspots to county residents.

The library system says this is to “help ensure we are meeting the vast needs for internet connection in Roanoke County.”

The limited circulation begins October 1.

RCPL says the hotspot loan period will remain 28 days. After that, devices must be returned to the library, and can be exchanged for replacements if there is no list of holds.

