Advertisement

Roanoke jury acquits teen involved in mall shooting

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teenager charged with malicious wounding after a shooting inside Valley View Mall has been found not guilty on all charges.

A Roanoke jury deliberated about an hour before returning the verdict late Thursday afternoon.

Nashawn Smith was 16 at the time of the incident. He’s 17 now, and was being tried as an adult on three charges, including malicious wounding.

There was no dispute that Smith fired one round December 26.

One person was wounded during the brief encounter that sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

During testimony Thursday, Smith said he acted in self-defense. He said the victim had threatened him and was pulling a gun when Smith fired the weapon.

The jury began deliberating around 4 p.m., but not before Judge David Carson dismissed one of the jurors.

After the lunch break, the juror reported a close relative of the defendant texted the juror’s husband and said Smith was the person on trial and the relative wanted him to know. Carson said it was “untenable” for the juror to continue, and he replaced her with an alternate.

After the verdict, family members shed tears in the courtroom. And Smith emerged from the courthouse to congratulations.

Smith’s attorney, Patrick Kenney, said they were very pleased with the verdict.

“We believed in our case. Nashawn believed in his case,” Kenney said. “And we are happy that the jury arrived at the verdict that they did.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
Man in custody after SW Virginia chase with gunfire
New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
The teen was reported as a runaway and has been missing since February 1.
Salem Police asking for help locating missing teen

Latest News

Wexford Court Fire, Roanoke County
Woman and cat safe but displaced after Roanoke County fire
No explosives found after Danville school bomb threat
Time capsule removal
Crews search for time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
Carilion hospitals across southwest Virginia are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients due to...
Carilion urges residents in SW Virginia to only go to emergency departments for emergencies