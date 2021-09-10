Roanoke kicks off Welcoming Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke is kicking off a week of activities that highlight the city’s diversity, and its desire to be a welcoming community for everyone, including immigrants.

On Friday morning, members of City Council gathered for the opening ceremony of Welcoming Week.

And visitors admired a new art exhibit on the fourth floor of the municipal building.

Several more events are scheduled between now and September 22.

And organizers hope a week of activities will have a lasting impact.

“We’re hoping to have monthly or bi-monthly events from here on out,” said Katie Hedrick, “to invite people to come get to know people of other cultures, to eat at international restaurants, to learn a new language, all of those kinds of things.”

One of the first events was a 5K fun run Friday night that raised money to help resettle families from Afghanistan.

