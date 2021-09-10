Advertisement

Roanoke kicks off Welcoming Week

On Friday, Roanoke kicked off a series of activities to celebrate Welcoming Week.
On Friday, Roanoke kicked off a series of activities to celebrate Welcoming Week.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke is kicking off a week of activities that highlight the city’s diversity, and its desire to be a welcoming community for everyone, including immigrants.

On Friday morning, members of City Council gathered for the opening ceremony of Welcoming Week.

And visitors admired a new art exhibit on the fourth floor of the municipal building.

Several more events are scheduled between now and September 22.

And organizers hope a week of activities will have a lasting impact.

“We’re hoping to have monthly or bi-monthly events from here on out,” said Katie Hedrick, “to invite people to come get to know people of other cultures, to eat at international restaurants, to learn a new language, all of those kinds of things.”

One of the first events was a 5K fun run Friday night that raised money to help resettle families from Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
A Roanoke jury has acquitted a teenager charged with malicious wounding following a shooting at...
Roanoke jury acquits teen involved in mall shooting
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech students react to new policies for football games
Carilion hospitals across southwest Virginia are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients due to...
Carilion urges residents in SW Virginia to only go to emergency departments for emergencies
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Virginia Tech adjusting gameday to improve fan experience

Latest News

Vaccine Clinic
Vaccination event targets Hispanic community
Gov. Ralph Northam said he supports President Biden's vaccine mandate for employees of large...
Northam said he supports President’s vaccine mandate during visit to Roanoke
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
FFE Game of the Week Preview: Liberty At Staunton River
FFE Game of the Week Preview: Liberty at Staunton River