Rotary Club of Forest to hold Saturday Patriot Day ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 9/11 ceremony in Lynchburg will take place Saturday.

The Rotary Club of Forest is holding a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

That ceremony will take place at their Field of Honor at Automated Conveyor Systems.

They plan to do more this year because of the somber milestone.

“We will have a full ceremony of remembrance and tribute to those who lost their lives and those that have been affected by the attacks 20 years ago,” said Mike Lewis, public image chair.

The hour-and-a-half event will feature speakers, a flyover and music.

They’re encouraging folks to bring sunglasses to the event because of the orientation of the seating area.

