Advertisement

Rotary Club of Forest to hold Saturday Patriot Day ceremony

The Field of Honor will host a Saturday 9/11 ceremony.
The Field of Honor will host a Saturday 9/11 ceremony.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 9/11 ceremony in Lynchburg will take place Saturday.

The Rotary Club of Forest is holding a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

That ceremony will take place at their Field of Honor at Automated Conveyor Systems.

They plan to do more this year because of the somber milestone.

“We will have a full ceremony of remembrance and tribute to those who lost their lives and those that have been affected by the attacks 20 years ago,” said Mike Lewis, public image chair.

The hour-and-a-half event will feature speakers, a flyover and music.

They’re encouraging folks to bring sunglasses to the event because of the orientation of the seating area.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
A Roanoke jury has acquitted a teenager charged with malicious wounding following a shooting at...
Roanoke jury acquits teen involved in mall shooting
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech students react to new policies for football games
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Virginia Tech adjusting gameday to improve fan experience
Carilion hospitals across southwest Virginia are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients due to...
Carilion urges residents in SW Virginia to only go to emergency departments for emergencies

Latest News

The 90s return next week
Friday, September 10 - Weekend Outlook
Liberty University
Liberty to resume in-person classes and large indoor gatherings
Virginia Department of Health supports President Biden’s vaccine mandate
Montgomery County Public Schools
Christiansburg High School: Rumors unsubstantiated, school is safe