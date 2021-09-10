Virginia Department of Health supports President Biden’s vaccine mandate

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release/AP) - The Virginia Department of Health is supporting President Biden’s initiatives to halt the current spread of coronavirus, powered by the Delta variant, according to State Health Commissioner M. Normal Oliver, MD.

The expansive rules mandate all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. The roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Many Virginia employers from across the economic spectrum have already instituted one of the planks of the president’s response to the surge, according to Oliver: vaccination requirements for their employees. Governor Ralph Northam already directed all 120,000 state employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing for infection. The governor has also called on local governments and other governmental entities to follow the Commonwealth’s lead, emphasizing “vaccination is the only sure way out of this pandemic and the only sure way to return to pre-pandemic normality,” said Oliver.

VDH has also taken the following steps in the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response:

Expanded testing and screening opportunities for the general public, scheduling more than 170 Community Testing Events across the state in the month of September. Virginians in need of COVID-19 testing may call (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for information about testing opportunities near them.

Developed the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance (ViSSTA) program in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Education to provide free testing to K-12 schools, public and private, in the Commonwealth in an effort to ensure the learning environment is as safe as possible for students, teachers and staff. With pilot programs in place now, we anticipate the full program to go live later in October.

Currently, more than 30 hospitals and medical centers throughout the Commonwealth have obtained monoclonal antibodies from the federal government for COVID-19 use. Over the last two months, VDH has launched a statewide educational and awareness campaign about monoclonal antibodies directed to physicians and healthcare providers. This effort will continue, and information about these medications are being developed for distribution to the public.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and cdc.gov/coronavirus.

