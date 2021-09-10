Advertisement

Virginia Tech Drone Park goose released back into the wild

The goose became tangled in the netting at the Virginia Tech drone park in August 2021.
The goose became tangled in the netting at the Virginia Tech drone park in August 2021.(Southwest VA Wildlife Center)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts and Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Canada goose is making itself at home in Blacksburg ‘s Duck Pond after a sticky situation in August left it tangled in the 85 foot drone testing cage at Virginia Tech.

The goose sustained injuries to both wings and one leg, but made a full recovery. Thursday, Haley Olsen-Hodges, a Virginia Tech Senior in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, and Staff Naturalist with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, released the goose back into the wild.

It was in no hurry to leave its crate on Live TV, but after some gentle coaxing, slowly walked into Virginia Tech’s Duck Pond for a swim.

It took several cherry pickers to remove the goose from the Virginia Tech Drone Park Cage.
It took several cherry pickers to remove the goose from the Virginia Tech Drone Park Cage.(Southwest VA Wildlife Center)

The unique rescue in August took several hours, utilizing two cherry pickers, and several Virginia Tech staff members. Eventually, the distressed bird was carefully removed and lowered to the ground where Olsen-Hodges took it to recover at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. Experts say the goose’s injuries would have quickly grown worse without quick action and immediate response.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
Man in custody after SW Virginia chase with gunfire
New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
The teen was reported as a runaway and has been missing since February 1.
Salem Police asking for help locating missing teen

Latest News

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Roanoke has committed more than $2 million to address deferred maintenance in city parks.
Roanoke commits more than $2 million to improve city parks
A Roanoke jury has acquitted a teenager charged with malicious wounding following a shooting at...
Roanoke jury acquits teen involved in mall shooting
Wexford Court Fire, Roanoke County
Woman and cat safe but displaced after Roanoke County fire