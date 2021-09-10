Weekend Anchor/MMJ

The dominant #1 station in the 68th largest market in the country is looking for a journalist to anchor and work as an MMJ.

The person we hire will anchor six newscasts each weekend and then work as an MMJ during the week. Both parts of this job are equally important.

We are looking for someone with a conversational delivery on the anchor desk who can also write, shoot, edit and present compelling stories live.

The ability to dig up interesting story ideas each day is an absolute MUST for this position. Creativity, a strong work ethic and a passion for journalism are also crucial.

If you have a strong desire to not only tell amazing stories, but also grow as a journalist and learn from your co-workers, WDBJ7 could be the place for you.

At least two years of experience working in a television newsroom is required. Prior anchoring experience is preferred.

Applicants should apply here and email a resume and link of your recent work to our News Director, Eric Walters, at ewalters@wdbj7.com.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.