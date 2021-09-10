Advertisement

Woman and cat safe but displaced after Roanoke County fire

Wexford Court Fire, Roanoke County
Wexford Court Fire, Roanoke County(Roanoke County Fire-Rescue)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt, but a woman and her cat are staying with family after a fire Thursday evening in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:56 p.m. September 9 to the 4100 block of Wexford Court, in the Cave Spring area, for a report of a fire in an apartment building.

Wexford Court Fire, Roanoke County
Wexford Court Fire, Roanoke County(Roanoke County Fire-Rescue)

Crews found smoke coming from a two-story apartment building and got it under control in about ten minutes, according to fire crews.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine a cause and provide a damage estimate.

