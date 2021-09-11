Advertisement

Armstrong throws for five TDs as Virginia eases by Illinois

Armstrong went 27 for 36 for 405 yards, joining Kurt Benkert (who did it twice) and Marc Verica as Virginia quarterbacks who surpassed 400 yards in a game.
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from the university.(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for five touchdowns and became the third quarterback in program history to pass for over 400 yards as Virginia beat Illinois 42-14. It snapped Virginia’s 13-game losing streak in non-conference games against Power Five opponents.

Wide receiver Deuce Spann caught a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Illini, and running back Chase Brown capped the opening drive of the second half with a 21-yard scoring run.

