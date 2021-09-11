Advertisement

Bedford Fire Department honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the National D-Day Memorial

Members of the Bedford Fire Department placed a wreath at the National D-Day Memorial on...
Members of the Bedford Fire Department placed a wreath at the National D-Day Memorial on Saturday to honor those who were lost on September 11, 2001.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders across southwest Virginia and the country came together to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday. The Bedford Fire Department honored those who were lost, by placing a wreath at the Overlord Arch of the National D-Day Memorial.

Two firetrucks and a crew of around a dozen firefighters pulled up near the Overlord Arch just before 11 a.m. Following a moment of silence, they walked in unison to place a wreath just below the arch. For the Bedford Fire Department, it means a lot to be able to honor those who were lost 20 years ago.

”It’s very important for us. We’re a very prideful department. It’s a big brotherhood no matter, if its just here in Bedford or across the country and we’re here to honor everyone,” said Deputy Chief Matt Scott.

Scott says as first responders, they take pride in being there to help in times of need, no matter the situation.

