Better Business Bureau warns of rise in job related scams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you’re looking for a job, experts with the Better Business Bureau say scammers might be looking for you. Job related scams have been on the rise for the last several years. But Julie Wheeler, CEO and President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia said the pandemic has made it worse.

Losses reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) about employment scams were up 27% between 2018 and 2020.

Wheeler warned a job offer should never make you pay as an agreement for employment.

Most often, these scams involve remote work as “mystery shoppers” in which scammers send you fake checks with a request to wire money back.

Also look out for offers for “re-shippers” in which you might be asked to forward on goods bought with stolen credit cards.

”These have always been popular but with people wanting to work from home it’s become even more prevalent and easier for the crooks to get people to do this,” Wheeler said .

On average, victims in southwest Virginia lose $2,500 to $3,000 to these scams.

It’s also possible the crooks will try to steal your identity.

Wheeler said you can always consult with the Better Business Bureau if you’re not sure about a job offer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.