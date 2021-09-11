Advertisement

Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media

Complaints about the Blue Ridge Rock Festival have flooded social media, fans say many services promised and paid for have not lived up to expectations.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLAIRS, Va. (WDBJ) - As day two of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival arrived, campers and visitors were hoping it would be better than the first one as they say it was a nightmare getting to and from the festival.

“They want to talk about being fan driven, the fans are doing what they can do, management has not,” said Jeremiah Troyer, festival goer.

Troyer, who is from Lexington bought on-site camping tickets to the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in May, but his experience quickly went south the moment he arrived.

“Once we discovered we were driving three miles away, and it wasn’t on-site camping, we asked the guys about it they were like we don’t know they is the only camping that is full already, we had purchased it,” said Troyer.

Troyer says they were forced to walk over a mile in the dark in order to find transportation to their campsite. He felt peoples’ safety was not being taken seriously.

“Concern is down the road you had to walk there is no spots for you to get off the road deep ditches, rocky terrain, so it is easy for someone to fall and break a leg and everything else,” said Troyer.

Despite that, during his time inside of the festival, “sound great, bands fantastic, the show part of it is great,” said Troyer.

It wasn’t the same for Katharina Carter who traveled up from Florida.

She couldn’t even get to the festival and took her frustrations to Facebook Live

“I hope they get it right because and are already in the hole some much, and we are having to spend double and triple of what we expected because of what they put us through already,” said Carter.

The festival posted an apology to their Facebook page along with more directions to access transportation. Carter was optimistic about day 2.

