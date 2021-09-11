Christiansburg Fire Chief shares what 20th anniversary of 9/11 means to him and CFD

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - September 11th, 2021, marks the 20 year anniversary of one of the largest terrorist attacks in American history. Many organizations in Southwest Virginia and across the country are preparing to honor the men and women that died that day.

Like many Americans, Christiansburg Fire Department’s Chief, Billy Hanks, remembers exactly where he was when he heard the radio broadcast of what was happening. On that day, countless first responders rushed to the area to help, knowing how dangerous the situation was.

“When they pulled up to the Trade Center that day, I’d be willing to bet you that most of them said I’m not going home today. But they kept pushing forward and that’s what we do, we keep pushing forward. I think that’s what drives all first responders, is their willingness to help and want to serve the communities that they work for.”

Hanks said on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy it’s important to continue to keep each and every person who was there that day on our minds. That includes many of the first responders who are still living, that carry the weight of that day on their shoulders.

“I think it’s important that we don’t forget those people. Let’s not forget the ones we lost, we need to celebrate their lives every day as we would if they were here.”

Hanks said all first responders are family and no matter the call, they are ready to answer it. WDBJ7 will be continuing its coverage all weekend of the events honoring the men and women who were lost that day.

