No. 19 Virginia Tech beats Middle Tennessee 35-14

The Hokies are 2-0 on the season.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee.

The Hokies scored on their first three possessions of the second half including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear in a game they led 14-7 at halftime. Virginia Tech broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter run to take a 21-7 lead.

Blackshear then scored on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard on ensuing possessions.

Braxton Burmeister threw for 142 yards and a score for Virginia Tech. Bailey Hockman threw for 207 yards and a score for the Blue Raiders.

