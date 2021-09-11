Advertisement

Roanoke gym hosts plank challenge in honor of 9/11

Ferguson Fitness Co-Owner, Anthony Ferguson, holds a plank in front of the gym on Friday...
Ferguson Fitness Co-Owner, Anthony Ferguson, holds a plank in front of the gym on Friday September 10, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For Ferguson Fitness Co-Owner, Anthony Ferguson, he said they have been wanting to find a way to honor 9/11 for years. On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the gym found a way to do that.

All day, Ferguson Fitness is asking people to plank for a total of nine minutes and 11 seconds. If you’re ambitious enough, you can try to hold your plank the full time, or divide it up into different sets. It chose the plank because it doesn’t require any equipment and people can do it anywhere.

The gym wants people to know this is not a competition though, its a time to reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and remember the men and women that were lost that day.

”Take a second to remember why we’re doing this. It’s not to get a tough workout, it really is a remembrance. One thing I always do is I try to get a little perspective by reading some stories of the first responders and reading letters of the people that lost people.”

The challenge runs until midnight tonight and for more information you can find its event page here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech students react to new policies for football games
A Roanoke jury has acquitted a teenager charged with malicious wounding following a shooting at...
Roanoke jury acquits teen involved in mall shooting
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Frustrations Voiced
Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media
A look inside Ursula's Café in Roanoke.
New restaurant in downtown Roanoke needs donations
Carilion hospitals across southwest Virginia are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients due to...
Carilion urges residents in SW Virginia to only go to emergency departments for emergencies

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Wall of Names during a visit...
Unity a theme as 3 presidents commemorate 9/11 in New York
Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue members flashed their vehicles lights and sirens on Saturday...
Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue honors 20th anniversary of 9/11
Members of the Bedford Fire Department placed a wreath at the National D-Day Memorial on...
Bedford Fire Department honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the National D-Day Memorial
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
Armstrong throws for five TDs as Virginia eases by Illinois