Roanoke gym hosts plank challenge in honor of 9/11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For Ferguson Fitness Co-Owner, Anthony Ferguson, he said they have been wanting to find a way to honor 9/11 for years. On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the gym found a way to do that.

All day, Ferguson Fitness is asking people to plank for a total of nine minutes and 11 seconds. If you’re ambitious enough, you can try to hold your plank the full time, or divide it up into different sets. It chose the plank because it doesn’t require any equipment and people can do it anywhere.

The gym wants people to know this is not a competition though, its a time to reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and remember the men and women that were lost that day.

”Take a second to remember why we’re doing this. It’s not to get a tough workout, it really is a remembrance. One thing I always do is I try to get a little perspective by reading some stories of the first responders and reading letters of the people that lost people.”

The challenge runs until midnight tonight and for more information you can find its event page here.

