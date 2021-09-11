Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue honors 20th anniversary of 9/11

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At 8:46 on the morning of September 11th, 2001, the first plane hit the World Trade Center. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue turned on the lights and sirens of all their vehicles at that time this morning.

“We haven’t forgotten. It’s still on our minds like it was yesterday. We lost our brothers, and they represent what we do and it’s one of these sad days we have to live through again, actually annually, actually daily,” said SVFR Member, George Tawes.

For SVFR, September 11th hits home even more because one of their late members, Bill Kennedy, lost his son, Thomas Kennedy, who was a New York Firefighter, on the day of the attacks 20 years ago.

“We lost him, the world lost him, along with everyone else we lost.”

Tawes said first responders are driven by being there to help no matter the situation, which is what many did 20 years ago and continue to do on a daily basis.

“We know what we have to do and we don’t think about the danger, we just have to go do it.”

This is the largest 9/11 remembrance event the department has done, but it made its message clear, to never forget 9/11.

