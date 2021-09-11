Advertisement

Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue honors 20th anniversary of 9/11

Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue members flashed their vehicles lights and sirens on Saturday...
Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue members flashed their vehicles lights and sirens on Saturday morning in honor of 9/11.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At 8:46 on the morning of September 11th, 2001, the first plane hit the World Trade Center. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue turned on the lights and sirens of all their vehicles at that time this morning.

“We haven’t forgotten. It’s still on our minds like it was yesterday. We lost our brothers, and they represent what we do and it’s one of these sad days we have to live through again, actually annually, actually daily,” said SVFR Member, George Tawes.

For SVFR, September 11th hits home even more because one of their late members, Bill Kennedy, lost his son, Thomas Kennedy, who was a New York Firefighter, on the day of the attacks 20 years ago.

“We lost him, the world lost him, along with everyone else we lost.”

Tawes said first responders are driven by being there to help no matter the situation, which is what many did 20 years ago and continue to do on a daily basis.

“We know what we have to do and we don’t think about the danger, we just have to go do it.”

This is the largest 9/11 remembrance event the department has done, but it made its message clear, to never forget 9/11.

For more information on SVFR, you can find its website here and Facebook here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech students react to new policies for football games
A Roanoke jury has acquitted a teenager charged with malicious wounding following a shooting at...
Roanoke jury acquits teen involved in mall shooting
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Frustrations Voiced
Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media
A look inside Ursula's Café in Roanoke.
New restaurant in downtown Roanoke needs donations
Carilion hospitals across southwest Virginia are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients due to...
Carilion urges residents in SW Virginia to only go to emergency departments for emergencies

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Wall of Names during a visit...
Unity a theme as 3 presidents commemorate 9/11 in New York
Members of the Bedford Fire Department placed a wreath at the National D-Day Memorial on...
Bedford Fire Department honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the National D-Day Memorial
Ferguson Fitness Co-Owner, Anthony Ferguson, holds a plank in front of the gym on Friday...
Roanoke gym hosts plank challenge in honor of 9/11
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
Armstrong throws for five TDs as Virginia eases by Illinois