Some Christiansburg High School parents and students unhappy with school’s response to recent incidents

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials at Christiansburg High School said there were no credible threats on Thursday after online rumors.

Montgomery County Public Schools said two fights happened at the school on Thursday. MCPS said that number of altercations is unusual, CHS said it responded appropriately to maintain a safe environment.

There were extra law enforcement on scene on Friday, and rumors were investigated by the police department. But they said those were not associated with a credible threat.

Some parents and students at the school are still upset though, mainly saying there was lack of communication from the school and they handled the potential threat the wrong way. Two students who did not want to be identified, shared how they felt.

“They should’ve kept us home. Even if it was fake, it would’ve helped just ease a lot of people’s minds.”

“They took a really big chance in thinking this was a rumor and a lie rather than something actually could happen, and I don’t think that’s okay.”

CHS said its priority remains to have a safe learning environment for all students, and it will continue to provide that. They are working with law enforcement to address all safety concerns.

