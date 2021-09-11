Advertisement

Vaccination event targets Hispanic community

Vaccine Clinic
Vaccine Clinic(WMBF)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A vaccine clinic in Lynchburg hopes to help the Hispanic community get vaccinated this weekend.

The event is happening Saturday Sept. 11 at the Iglesia de las Americas at 3630 Old Forest Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Walk-ins are welcome for anyone eligible for the shot.

The clinic will have Spanish speaking nurses and staff on hand to help people learn more about the vaccine and feel confident about rolling up their sleeves.

“We found that people feel more comfortable in an environment where people speak their language and it just help them make a more informed decision about their health,” Outreach Coordinator with Enroll Virginia Amber Poron said.

The event will have doses of Pfizer and Moderna available.

SPANISH

Una clínica en Lynchburg quiere ayudar a la comunidad hispana a vacunarse.

El evento se lleva a cabo sábada el 11 de septiembre de las 9 a las 11 en la Iglesia de las Americas en 3630 Old Forest Road.

Todas las personas elegibles son bienvenidas.

Esta clínica tendrá enfermeras y personal que habla español y estarán disponibles para ayudar a las personas a aprender más sobre la vacuna y sentirse seguras de arremangarse.

“Realmente sabemos que a veces estamos más cómodos en nuestro propio ambiente. En términos médicos también para venir a estas preguntas en nuestro propio idioma. Queremos brindar esta oportunidad a nuestra comunidad hispana que son muy importantes aquí en nuestra comunidad,” Amber Poron con Enroll Virginia dijo.

Las personas pueden recibir una dosis de Pfizer o Moderna en el evento.

