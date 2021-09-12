Advertisement

9/11 20 Year Memorial Service held in Wytheville

An American Flag on display outside of the Wytheville Meeting Center on Sunday September 12,...
An American Flag on display outside of the Wytheville Meeting Center on Sunday September 12, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wythe County first responders, law enforcement and the community came together on Sunday afternoon to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“This is just one aspect that we’ve done regarding the 9/11 ceremony and the 9/11 tragedy, but it means the world to our people,” said Wytheville Fire Chief, Marc Brade.

“Almost 3,000 people were killed, and we are to honor those in remembrance that we never forget what took place,” said International Conference of Police Chaplain’s Regional Director, Glenn Davenport

Brade was at the Pentagon on the day of the attacks and Davenport traveled to Ground Zero a few weeks after the attacks to provide support to first responders and law enforcement.

On the 20th anniversary, Davenport and Brade said it’s important to educate the next generation on what happened that day.

“The only way they’re going to learn is through the stories of those of us who were there,” said Davenport.

“It’s very important for the people that were in service to educate them, to involve them, so that as that torch gets passed down that we continue to honor those that sacrificed so much on that day,” said Brade.

Though it’s been 20 years since that day, the mentality of first responders continues to stay the same.

“First responders want to help people. They forget about all that’s going on, their thing is I’m gonna reach out and I’m gonna help to save as many people as I can whether its physical, mental, emotional, whatever it is and that’s why I say the folks were going into those towers, when the other folks were trying to get out,” said Davenport.

Davenport reminds everyone to keep those who are dealing with PTSD and other health problems from 9/11 in their thoughts and prayers, as well as the families and friends of all who were there that day.

