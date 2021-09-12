Blacksburg hit with multiple water main breaks

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg residents may be experiencing disruptions in their water service following a water main break within the last 12 hours throughout multiple areas within the town.

“The Town of Blacksburg is aware of several water main breaks that have occurred over the last 12-hours today, Sunday, September 12.

Below is an update on the situation:

Break in the 1300 block of North Main Street: Repaired and North Main is back open to traffic.

Break in the 900-1000 block of South Main Street next to Graves Avenue: The water has been turned off in this location and is affecting service between Edgewood Lane and Sunset Boulevard. This break is currently under repair and water will be restored as soon as possible.

Break in the 300-400 block of Lucas Drive: This repair is next on the priority list. No specific time frame yet on when water will be restored.

Break in the 1300 block of Progress Street: This repair will follow Lucas Drive, water is still available to residents and is not turned off at this point as the break is minor. When repairs begin, disruption to service may occur.

Residents may experience air in their lines once water is restored. This can be resolved through running cold water lines within the house for a short period.

An update will be provided to these water breaks by 5:00 p.m., today, Sunday, September 12, 2021.

We apologize for the inconvenience this causes and appreciate your patience. Our awesome and talented Public Works crews are working through the issues and will remain in the field until all repairs are made.”

Estimated restoration updates can be found by visiting the Town of Blacksburg Facebook page.

