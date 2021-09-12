Advertisement

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14

One quarterback with a new team and the other being a rookie, both led their own fresh starts into the new season.
(via Carolina Panthers (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score against his former team as the Carolina Panthers defeated the New York Jets 19-14 to win their first season opener since 2018.

Darnold connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass with fellow ex-Jet Robby Anderson. A healthy Christian McCaffrey piled up 187 yards from scrimmage on 30 touches after missing 13 games last season with injuries.

Carolina sacked Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson six times and intercepted him once. Wilson finished 20 of 37 for 258 yards with two touchdown passes to Corey Davis in his first career start.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Frustrations Voiced
Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media
The entrance to Christiansburg High School on September 10, 2021.
Some Christiansburg High School parents and students unhappy with school’s response to recent incidents
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech students react to new policies for football games
Picture of Arieanna Day
Roanoke City Police: No new updates on disappearance of Arieanna Day
Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department are asking the public for help in locating...
Gastonia Police: 16-year-old girl has not been seen since Aug. 8, may be in Virginia

Latest News

No. 19 Virginia Tech beats Middle Tennessee 35-14
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
Armstrong throws for five TDs as Virginia eases by Illinois
FFE R at Botetourt Friday Night
FFE-Riverheads at Botetourt Friday Night
FFE Cave Spring At Glenvar Friday Night
FFE-Cave Spring At Glenvar Friday Night