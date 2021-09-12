SUNDAY

High pressure continues to build in today and will continue to bring warmer and more humid conditions. We will see plenty of sun, but the haze will increase as smoke from the West Coast wildfires. The smoke will likely remain aloft and not bring air quality impacts to the surface.

Typical Summer pattern returns. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

High pressure look to dominate the region for the start of the work week. We will likely experience a few 90°+ afternoons Monday -Wednesday along and east of the Blue Ridge. The humidity will also rise and this will allow some isolated storm chances to return Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Tropics remain active and will bring more rain to the Gulf Coast. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

The tropics are still very busy. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring multiple areas of interest especially in the Gulf where a strengthening system is expected to become a Tropical Depression later today. This will likely bring heavy rain to location affected by Ida a few weeks ago. We will also be monitor an incoming cold front that may try to pickup some tropical air late next week. At this time there is a lot of uncertainty for the end of the week.