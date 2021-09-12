Advertisement

Va. boat captain pleads guilty to Capitol riot involvement

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty to taking part in the riot earlier this year at the U.S. Capitol.  

Jacob Hiles pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Washington to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Maximum penalties for the count are six months in prison and a fine.

Hiles is a longtime Virginia Beach charter boat captain. He was charged less than two weeks after the Jan. 6 siege. Hiles’ attorney told The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk that he “wanted to accept responsibility and put this behind him.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Frustrations Voiced
Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media
The entrance to Christiansburg High School on September 10, 2021.
Some Christiansburg High School parents and students unhappy with school’s response to recent incidents
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech students react to new policies for football games
Picture of Arieanna Day
Roanoke City Police: No new updates on disappearance of Arieanna Day
Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department are asking the public for help in locating...
Gastonia Police: 16-year-old girl has not been seen since Aug. 8, may be in Virginia

Latest News

Water faucet
Blacksburg hit with multiple water main breaks
Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N closes lanes in Pulaski County
File photo of jail cell
Visitations halted at Patrick Co. Jail until further notice
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 12, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 12, 2021
Sunday Morning Forecast