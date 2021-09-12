Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Following Virginia Tech’s home opener win against North Carolina, some fans were unhappy with operations. Mainly when it came to ticketing, gate and concessions. VT apologized to fans and announced new policies ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Middle Tennessee State University.

Earlier this week, WDBJ7 asked students what their thoughts were on the new policies. On Sunday morning, WDBJ7 went to Blacksburg to speak with students on what those new policies looked like on Saturday. The majority of students said everything went smooth, especially with ticketing and gates.

For one VT senior, Audrey Schultz, she expressed frustration with the new policies, especially went it came to the North Endzone.

“Once you’re in North Endzone you couldn’t leave, so you couldn’t go to concessions, you couldn’t go to the bathroom. They kind of just locked us in there and had like seven port-o-potties for like thousands of people that were in north. I think they overcompensated, because last weekend they like stopped scanning tickets so people were just walking in, so I get why they wanted to make changes, but they did overcompensate a lot.”

Schultz hasn’t lost hope though, she does believe VT will continue to improve on its stadium policies throughout the season.

