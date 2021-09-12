Advertisement

Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium

Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Following Virginia Tech’s home opener win against North Carolina, some fans were unhappy with operations. Mainly when it came to ticketing, gate and concessions. VT apologized to fans and announced new policies ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Middle Tennessee State University.

Earlier this week, WDBJ7 asked students what their thoughts were on the new policies. On Sunday morning, WDBJ7 went to Blacksburg to speak with students on what those new policies looked like on Saturday. The majority of students said everything went smooth, especially with ticketing and gates.

For one VT senior, Audrey Schultz, she expressed frustration with the new policies, especially went it came to the North Endzone.

“Once you’re in North Endzone you couldn’t leave, so you couldn’t go to concessions, you couldn’t go to the bathroom. They kind of just locked us in there and had like seven port-o-potties for like thousands of people that were in north. I think they overcompensated, because last weekend they like stopped scanning tickets so people were just walking in, so I get why they wanted to make changes, but they did overcompensate a lot.”

Schultz hasn’t lost hope though, she does believe VT will continue to improve on its stadium policies throughout the season.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Frustrations Voiced
Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media
The entrance to Christiansburg High School on September 10, 2021.
Some Christiansburg High School parents and students unhappy with school’s response to recent incidents
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech students react to new policies for football games
Picture of Arieanna Day
Roanoke City Police: No new updates on disappearance of Arieanna Day
Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department are asking the public for help in locating...
Gastonia Police: 16-year-old girl has not been seen since Aug. 8, may be in Virginia

Latest News

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14
Water faucet
Blacksburg hit with multiple water main breaks
Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N closes lanes in Pulaski County
File photo of jail cell
Visitations halted at Patrick Co. Jail until further notice