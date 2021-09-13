Advertisement

ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case

Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a single felony count of abuse and neglect of children.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Candi Royer and Travis Brown have been arrested in Pennsylvania as law enforcement officers continue to search for a missing three-year-old, Khaleesi Cuthriell.

The sheriff’s office says the two were arrested without incident in South Greensburg, a county near Pittsburgh, at the Knights Inn motel. Investigators from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Appomattox Field office traveled to Pennsylvania to contact and interview Brown and Royer.

Both Royer and Brown are currently being held in the Westmoreland County Prison, pending court hearings for their extradition back to Virginia to face numerous charges.

“Our investigation into the disappearance of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is active, and continues,” said Sheriff Donald Smith. “While we are pleased that Mr. Brown and Ms. Royer are in custody, the men and women of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will not rest until we discover the whereabouts of 3-year-old Khaleesi”.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Virginia State Police BCI Appomattox Division, the Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marshall’s Service for their assistance on this case.

Royer and Brown are now charged with a single felony count of abuse and neglect of children.

Khaleesi’s disappearance has many community members asking how a child can go missing with no report for so long. WHSV News spoke with Shenandoah Valley Social Services about the case, but they weren’t able to give any inforamtion.

Debbie Manning Martin, C.E.O. of the National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc., says in Khaleesi’s case, her disappearance is based on miscommunication.

“It goes down to when someone will take notice and say, ‘Hey, I haven’t seen her with this child lately.’ You know, where’s this kid?” Martin said.

She says police can’t know about a missing child until someone raises a red flag.

“Police don’t become aware of these cases until an investigating agency gets wind from somebody,” Martin said.

Since Khaleesi has been unaccounted for since February, many worry it will be harder to find her now.

“The first 72 hours is very critical in an investigation of finding a missing child. Law enforcement across the country is very proactive looking for a child this age,” Martin said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is still requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining any information available on the whereabouts of Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Citizens are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

