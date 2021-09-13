Driver pleads guilty to charges connected to fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has pleaded guilty to several charges connected to the death of a man in a crash in 2019.

Kenneth Inger was in Roanoke County Circuit Court Monday, September 13, 2021, pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter, DUI and hit-and-run. He pleaded no contest to felony murder for the death of Thomas “Pete” Orr. The murder charge had replaced an original charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Inger admitted to police he smoked marijuana before being involved in the crash on Brambleton Avenue. In addition to smoking marijuana, police said he had been driving “at a high rate of speed” before the crash.

Sentencing is set for January 25, 2022.

