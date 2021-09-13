Father acquitted of child’s death at Lake Moomaw

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been acquitted of charges connected to the death of his son at Lake Moomaw.

The trial of Benjamin Jacobsen ended Friday with the jury acquittal in Alleghany Circuit Court.

He and his wife, Carrie, were each facing four charges in connection with the death of their toddler son at Lake Moomaw Park in January 2020.

In a revision, all charges were dropped against Carrie Jacobsen, and all but the two dropped against Benjamin before he was acquitted.

At trial, prosecution reviewed evidence that the two-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself after finding a gun under an air mattress.

