Harvest Festival back at Dollywood for 2021

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is back for 2021 with favorites like the Great Pumpkin LumiNights!

Running September 24-October 30, Dollywood is open late each evening to allow for families to enjoy the glow throughout the park. Crafters and harvest-themed food are also on-site!

Visit the Dollywood website and learn more about the season’s favorite tradition.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.