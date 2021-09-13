Advertisement

Henry County responds to deaths of two former officials

Henry County VA
Henry County VA(Henry County Facebook)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County officials have released a statement regarding the recent deaths of two former county public servants.

Former County Administrator Cecil “Lee” Lintecum and former Clerk of Court Robert “Bob” Crouch Jr. died in recent weeks.

Lintecum became acting County Administrator in January 1981 and officially took over the position in March 1981, according to the county. He resigned in January 1992 and was honored with a plaque from the Board of Supervisors in dedication to his service.

He died August 6 at age 74, according to his obituary.

Crouch was first elected to his position of Clerk of Court in 1975 before leaving during his second eight-year term to attend law school, according to the county. After returning to practice law in Martinsville, he was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993 to serve as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

He died September 8 at age 73, according to his obituary.

A statement from the county reads, “The legacies of Lee Lintecum and Bob Crouch will forever remain woven into the fabric of our communities’ tapestry. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of both men. May they find solace in the fact that their loved ones not only led an honorable life, but made a profound difference in the lives those around them as well.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to Christiansburg High School on September 10, 2021.
Some Christiansburg High School parents and students unhappy with school’s response to recent incidents
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Frustrations Voiced
Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media
Water faucet
Blacksburg hit with multiple water main breaks
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

Latest News

Roanoke City, Alleghany County adding COVID testing sites
Percentage of positive new COVID cases holds steady in Virginia
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
Congress holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Virginia Tech junior tight end James Mitchell
Virginia Tech’s Mitchell out for season with knee injury