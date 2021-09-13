Henry County responds to deaths of two former officials

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County officials have released a statement regarding the recent deaths of two former county public servants.

Former County Administrator Cecil “Lee” Lintecum and former Clerk of Court Robert “Bob” Crouch Jr. died in recent weeks.

Lintecum became acting County Administrator in January 1981 and officially took over the position in March 1981, according to the county. He resigned in January 1992 and was honored with a plaque from the Board of Supervisors in dedication to his service.

He died August 6 at age 74, according to his obituary.

Crouch was first elected to his position of Clerk of Court in 1975 before leaving during his second eight-year term to attend law school, according to the county. After returning to practice law in Martinsville, he was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993 to serve as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

He died September 8 at age 73, according to his obituary.

A statement from the county reads, “The legacies of Lee Lintecum and Bob Crouch will forever remain woven into the fabric of our communities’ tapestry. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of both men. May they find solace in the fact that their loved ones not only led an honorable life, but made a profound difference in the lives those around them as well.”

