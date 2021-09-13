Highland County School Board meets on masks, schedule

MONTEREY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Highland County school board is meeting in a special session to lock in a school calendar and mask rules.

The board has previously voted against a mask mandate for Highland schools, and at a later meeting pushed the schools’ opening day to October, putting off any revision of their mask rules until then.

The school superintendent is presenting his original mask mandate along with a calendar that starts classes on September 20th.

”With October the first, we’d have been going to school to the last day in June, which is unique,” Superintendent Dr. Tom Schott said. “And then even with that, taking all work days and every holidays and everything we possibly could in between October the first and June. But like I said, by having us start, if we could start on the twentieth, that gives us a pretty much normal calendar, a 180 calendar going to June 17.”

The board meets in the elementary school gym at 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.