Nathalie man killed in Charlotte Co. crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead September 6.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Route 40, less than a mile east of Route 618. The driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling west on 40 and crossed the center line as he went through a curve. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and hit a tractor trailer head-on.

The tractor trailer then ran off the west side of the road and hit a guardrail. The Mustang ran off the eastbound side of the highway.

The driver of the mustang, 40-year-old Shann A. Hannock of Nathalie, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 25-year-old man from Charlotte Courthouse, was not injured.

