Advertisement

Nathalie man killed in Charlotte Co. crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead September 6.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Route 40, less than a mile east of Route 618. The driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling west on 40 and crossed the center line as he went through a curve. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and hit a tractor trailer head-on.

The tractor trailer then ran off the west side of the road and hit a guardrail. The Mustang ran off the eastbound side of the highway.

The driver of the mustang, 40-year-old Shann A. Hannock of Nathalie, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 25-year-old man from Charlotte Courthouse, was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to Christiansburg High School on September 10, 2021.
Some Christiansburg High School parents and students unhappy with school’s response to recent incidents
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Frustrations Voiced
Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media
Water faucet
Blacksburg hit with multiple water main breaks
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

Latest News

Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N closes lanes in Pulaski County
Crash at Brandon and Franklin in Roanoke
Power outage over in Roanoke neighborhood after crash
Covington man killed in Alleghany County crash
FILE
Man killed in Charlotte County crash