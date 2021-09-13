Advertisement

Pilot treated after plane overturns during landing in Virginia

Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon
Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A pilot is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an incident with his plane Monday, according to state police.

At 9:31 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Virginia State Police were called to the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon. That’s where the pilot of an Alon single-engine plane was landing when, he said, he experienced problems with steering the plane, which ran off the left side of the runway, hit an embankment and overturned.

Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon
Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon(Virginia State Police)

The pilot was taken to a hospital. He was the only person on the plane.

The pilot had taken off from Ohio and was landing at the Virginia Highlands Airport to refuel.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified to conduct the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to Christiansburg High School on September 10, 2021.
Some Christiansburg High School parents and students unhappy with school’s response to recent incidents
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Frustrations Voiced
Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media
Water faucet
Blacksburg hit with multiple water main breaks
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

Latest News

FILE
Nathalie man killed in Charlotte Co. crash
Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N closes lanes in Pulaski County
Crash at Brandon and Franklin in Roanoke
Power outage over in Roanoke neighborhood after crash
Covington man killed in Alleghany County crash