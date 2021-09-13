Roanoke City, Alleghany County adding COVID testing sites

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are working to make COVID-19 testing more available to keep up with demand.

RCAHD has continued to see a surge in local COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Emergency departments and urgent care centers have been challenged to meet the demand for testing while trying to serve residents who need medical attention.

New drive-thru community testing sites will be able to accommodate 100 people per event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Locations and times include the following:

• Salem Civic Center Parking Lot A Tuesdays: 9/14, 9/21, 9/28, 10/5 and 10/12 from 4-7 p.m.

• Dabney S Lancaster Community College Thursdays: 9/16, 9/30, 10/14 and 10/28 from 4-7 p.m.

• Fincastle Baptist Church Mondays: 9/20, 10/4 and 10/18 from 3-6 p.m.

Additional local sites will be added as locations are secured. For an up-to-date list of all testing locations, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing-sites/.

While vaccination is the most effective strategy to end the pandemic, testing remains an important tool to help identify and monitor trends in COVID-19 infection, according to VDH. VDH recommends the following people be tested for COVID-19:

• People with symptoms or signs of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

• People who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by their healthcare provider or the state/local health department.

• Most people who have had close contact with someone known or suspected to have COVID-19.

o Fully vaccinated people should be tested 3-5 days following a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, even if you don’t have symptoms.

o People who are not fully vaccinated should be tested immediately after an exposure and again at 5-7 days following exposure if the first test is negative.

o People who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered do not need to get tested after exposure as long as they do not have symptoms.

• People who participate in activities that are higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (e.g., travel, attending large events where social distancing is not possible, or being in crowded indoor settings).

• People who plan to travel or who have recently returned from travel, with some exceptions for fully vaccinated people.

• People who are not fully vaccinated and who plan to visit people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.