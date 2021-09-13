Advertisement

RCAHD adds additional COVID test sites to meet increased demand

On September 8, CVS Health opened 5 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in West Virginia, increasing access to COVID-19 testing in high-risk, underserved communities with limited availability to lab testing services.(Storyblocks.com)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts and the Virginia Department of Health have worked together to provide more COVID-19 testing locations during the coming weeks.

This comes as the district continues to see a surge in local COVID cases, creating challenges for emergency departments and urgent care centers that are providing testing while also trying to serve others who need medical attention.

“We have worked to provide these additional testing locations to accommodate our residents and to help our hospital emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and rescue squads focus on the care of people who are ill,” said Mary Kate Bowser, DNP, RCAHD nurse manager.

All Virginia counties are currently seeing a high level of COVID-19 transmission.

New drive-thru sites capable of accommodating 100 people per event will be available on specific dates beginning Tuesday, September 14:

  • Salem Civic Center Parking Lot A on Tuesdays: 9/14, 9/21, 9/28, 10/5 and 10/12 from 4-7 p.m.
  • Dabney S Lancaster Community College on Thursdays: 9/16, 9/30, 10/14 and 10/28 from 4-7 p.m.
  • Fincastle Baptist Church on Mondays: 9/20, 10/4 and 10/18 from 3-6 p.m.

More sites will be added as locations are secured, according to the VDH. For an updated list of testing locations, click here.

“We hope that these sites will supplement the network of existing testing sites, including pharmacies and doctor’s offices, to help address the recent surge in demand for testing,” said Bowser.

