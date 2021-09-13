Advertisement

Residents being helped by Red Cross following Danville house fire Sunday afternoon

Multiple units responded, with some spending two hours at the scene.
(WITN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of a home at 660 Franklin St. in Danville are being helped by the Red Cross after their house sustained fire damage Sunday afternoon.

According to the Danville Fire Department, crews found heavy smoke leaving the small one-story house. The fire was placed under control in 45 minutes, and left moderate smoke and water damage throughout the house.

The residents were safely located by crews outside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be soldering copper piping that was too close to combustibles located within the crawl space of the house.

