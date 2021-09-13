Advertisement

Small Business Spotlight: The Orange Bandana in Christiansburg

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nancy Creed is the proud owner of The Orange Bandana: A Virginia Gifting Company. For years she’s provided gift baskets to individuals and corporations for a variety of occasions, holidays and events.

She’s run her business out of her home for the last six years. As her reputation for great gifting grew, so did her need for a new space to set up shop.

Creed stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about what her new shop offers in our new segment, Small Business Spotlight.

There will be a ribbon-cutting for The Orange Bandana Wednesday, September 15 at 11:30 a.m. The store in Christiansburg is in the Village Square shopping center.

The whole community is invited to the event. The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce and Sam’s Hot Dogs will be present.

Visit The Orange Bandana for more information and follow them on Facebook.

