Virginia Tech’s Mitchell out for season with knee injury
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech football tight end James Mitchell is out for the rest of the 2021 season.
Coach Justin Fuente announced Monday Mitchell, a junior, will have knee surgery that will cut his season short. He sustained in injury during a game against Middle Tennessee Saturday.
In the season opener against North Carolina, Mitchell made three receptions for 36 yards and an 11-yard touchdown in the 17-10 win. Virginia Tech is 2-0 on the season.
