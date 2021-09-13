Advertisement

Virginia Tech’s Mitchell out for season with knee injury

Virginia Tech junior tight end James Mitchell
Virginia Tech junior tight end James Mitchell(ACC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech football tight end James Mitchell is out for the rest of the 2021 season.

Coach Justin Fuente announced Monday Mitchell, a junior, will have knee surgery that will cut his season short. He sustained in injury during a game against Middle Tennessee Saturday.

In the season opener against North Carolina, Mitchell made three receptions for 36 yards and an 11-yard touchdown in the 17-10 win. Virginia Tech is 2-0 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to Christiansburg High School on September 10, 2021.
Some Christiansburg High School parents and students unhappy with school’s response to recent incidents
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Frustrations Voiced
Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media
Water faucet
Blacksburg hit with multiple water main breaks
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

Latest News

VT Students React to Lane Stadium Changes
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14
No. 19 Virginia Tech beats Middle Tennessee 35-14