Virginia Tech’s Mitchell out for season with knee injury

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech football tight end James Mitchell is out for the rest of the 2021 season.

Coach Justin Fuente announced Monday Mitchell, a junior, will have knee surgery that will cut his season short. He sustained in injury during a game against Middle Tennessee Saturday.

In the season opener against North Carolina, Mitchell made three receptions for 36 yards and an 11-yard touchdown in the 17-10 win. Virginia Tech is 2-0 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.