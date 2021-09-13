Warm and humid for the start of the week

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

With high pressure in control, our weather pattern will be pretty stagnant through the first half of this week. Heat will build with highs expected to climb into the 80s and 90s. Mid-90s will be possible in spots east of the Blue Ridge.

Warm and humid today with hazy sunshine. (WDBJ Weather)

During this warm stretch, our rain chances will continue to be very limited. It’s possible we could see an isolated shower or storm in the mountains by Wednesday, but overall chances really aren’t great thanks to the high pressure.

REST OF THE WEEK

Models are showing a cold front moving out of Canada and shifting high pressure back off the coast. At the same time the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas could be pulled into the mid Atlantic. This could bring better rain and storm chances by the end of the week. Of Corse this is dependent on the path of Nicholas, so this will need to be monitored over the next few days. Highs will also return to more seasonable levels for mid-September thanks to additional clouds.

Tropical Storm Nicholas could bring rain by the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

The tropics are still very busy. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring multiple areas of interest including Tropical Storm Nicholas. The path of Nicholas will be something to watch in the coming days.