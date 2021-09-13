Washington and Lee has delayed graduation

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A lot of schools had to skip in person graduation last year, including Washington and Lee University.

But on Saturday, the school decided to make up for the online, remote graduation with a live event on campus.

Both undergraduate and law school graduates were able to come back and enjoy the moment in person, including an address from university president William Dudley and fireworks afterward.

They didn’t have to wait a whole year for their degrees, though. They were made official last May in the remote event.

