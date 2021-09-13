Advertisement

Washington and Lee has delayed graduation

A student enjoys the retroactive in person graduation ceremony.
A student enjoys the retroactive in person graduation ceremony.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A lot of schools had to skip in person graduation last year, including Washington and Lee University.

But on Saturday, the school decided to make up for the online, remote graduation with a live event on campus.

Both undergraduate and law school graduates were able to come back and enjoy the moment in person, including an address from university president William Dudley and fireworks afterward.

They didn’t have to wait a whole year for their degrees, though. They were made official last May in the remote event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to Christiansburg High School on September 10, 2021.
Some Christiansburg High School parents and students unhappy with school’s response to recent incidents
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Frustrations Voiced
Blue Ridge Rock Festival complaints flood social media
Water faucet
Blacksburg water line breaks restored, water service back
Driver pleads guilty to charges connected to fatal crash in Roanoke County