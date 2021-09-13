Advertisement

Western wildfire smoke creates haze over Roanoke Valley

This week will see increased haziness from western wildfire smoke.
This week will see increased haziness from western wildfire smoke.(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The haziness over the Roanoke Valley is returning this week as smoke from the western wildfires travels east.

The smoke is made up of water vapor, gas, and particulate matter that can be dangerous for people with respiratory issues to breathe in large quantities.  Experts predict that the air quality this week is not expected to reach critical alert levels, but they are asking that people be mindful of the kind of activity they do outside when the air quality has been compromised.

“In most cases, we’re not asking people to stop going outside.  In most cases, we would say limit your exertion outside.  It’s okay to go to the grocery store, but maybe it’s not that day you want to run the ultra-marathon,” explains Dr. Chad Morris, Associate Professor of anthropology and public health instructor at Roanoke College.

Morris goes on the say that masks that can protect us from the spread of COVID 19 can also help limit exposure to particles in the air from the wildfire smoke.

He also says that people with respiratory deficiencies should be especially mindful of air quality and amount of exertion during compromised air quality periods.

