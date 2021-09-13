Wing working on drone delivery expansion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The company that makes drone deliveries in Christiansburg has its eyes on another U.S. city.

A representative of Wing briefed members of a state technology panel Monday morning.

Nick Devereux didn’t say where the expansion will happen, or whether the new location is in Virginia, but he said the company could announce service to another U.S. city soon.

“We are hoping to get through some hurdles with the FAA at some point soon,” Devereux told members of the Joint Commission on Technology and Science, “and we would love to be able to bring our service to more and more Virginians and Americans.”

Wing has been making drone deliveries in Christiansburg since October 2019.

