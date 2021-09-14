Above-average heat continues

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

With high pressure in control, our weather pattern will be pretty stagnant through the first half of this week. Heat will build with highs expected to climb into the 80s and 90s. Mid-90s will be possible in spots east of the Blue Ridge.

During this warm stretch, our rain chances will continue to be very limited. It’s possible we could see an isolated shower or storm in the mountains by Wednesday, but overall chances really aren’t great thanks to the high pressure.

A frontal boundary will trigger a few stray storms on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

The tropics are still very busy. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring multiple moderate to high risk areas of interest including Nicholas. Nicholas made landfall over Texas early Tuesday morning bringing the threat of flooding rain inland as it begins to slow and veer east through midweek.

LATE THIS WEEK

Models are showing a cold front moving out of Canada and shifting high pressure back off the coast. At the same time the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas could be pulled into the mid Atlantic. This could bring a slight increase in shower and storm chances by the end of the week. At this point, most of the steadier rain will remain across the deep south with only isolated showers locally. Highs will also return to more seasonable levels for mid-September thanks to additional clouds.

The heaviest rain from Nicholas will remain across the Gulf States. Only a few, stray showers are expected locally. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

Regardless of any tropical showers late this week, cooler and drier weather is expected to return into the weekend. For the third week in a row, a cold front brings in cooler, drier air with highs in the low/mid 80s by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.