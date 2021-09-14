Advertisement

Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires, $18+ per hour average wage

The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to...
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By JOSEPH PISANI and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.

The wages are being offered so Amazon can try to fill an additional 125,000 local jobs throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs it announced earlier this month.

There’s also sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 available in certain locations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver pleads guilty to charges connected to fatal crash in Roanoke County
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon
Pilot hurt when plane overturns during Virginia landing
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Father acquitted of child’s death at Lake Moomaw

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 14, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 14, 2021
A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
VIDEO: Man kicks woman down escalator in NY subway station
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Biden makes push for California’s Newsom as recall nears end
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Biden: Keep Newsom or get Trump