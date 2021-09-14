Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigates car break-ins

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Authorities in Bedford County are investigating after a series of car break-ins over the past few days.

Law enforcement says the south side of Bedford County has had about ten car-break ins in the last five days. An official with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said they are also investigating car thefts in the Forest area that took place Monday night. Investigators are calling these “crimes of opportunity,” because many of the items stolen came from cars that were unlocked.

“Money, wallets, credit cards. Had a dirt bike motorcycle taken just where they were unsecured in the area,” recalls Lt. Rick Baldwin of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Baldwin suggests locking your car doors and removing valuables to help deter a break-in.

He says anyone with information on these recent break-ins can contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip through their website.

