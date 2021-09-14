Bedford County Treasurer’s Office, Commissioner of Revenue Office close before new tax system implementation

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two offices in Bedford County will be closed for seven business days in preparation for a new tax system.

The Bedford County Treasurer’s Office and the Commissioner of Revenue Office will be closed Thursday, September 16 until Friday, September 24.

No payments will be taken during the closure.

Residents needing to pay personal property tax need to make arrangements to do so before September 15. Dog tags will be available to be purchased in the mail or night deposit box.

The offices also say penalties and interest will be waived for September 2021.

