Blacksburg, Christiansburg Police respond to multiple car thefts at local gyms

(WDBJ) - A handful of cars were broken into early Tuesday morning in the parking lots of local gyms, according to Blacksburg Police.

A number of items were stolen from the vehicles.

The Blacksburg and Christiansburg Police are working together on the case.

The suspect vehicles are a dark Jeep and a white GMC, possibly an Arcadia. Both vehicles displayed what looked like out-of-state license plates.

The suspects were described as two black males.

Contact 540-961-1819 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov to, according to Blacksburg Police, anonymously aid with information.

