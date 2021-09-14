Advertisement

Blacksburg, Christiansburg Police respond to multiple car thefts at local gyms

Contact 540-961-1819 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov to anonymously aid with information.
Courtesy Blacksburg PD
Courtesy Blacksburg PD(Blacksburg PD)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT
(WDBJ) - A handful of cars were broken into early Tuesday morning in the parking lots of local gyms, according to Blacksburg Police.

A number of items were stolen from the vehicles.

The Blacksburg and Christiansburg Police are working together on the case.

The suspect vehicles are a dark Jeep and a white GMC, possibly an Arcadia. Both vehicles displayed what looked like out-of-state license plates.

The suspects were described as two black males.

Contact 540-961-1819 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov to, according to Blacksburg Police, anonymously aid with information.

