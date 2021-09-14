Blacksburg New School celebrates 50 years since opening its doors

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a special week at the Blacksburg New School. BNS recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the day it opened its doors. Though a lot has changed over the years, it continues to stay true to its roots.

BNS is a parent-teacher cooperative run school, which allows parents to be very involved in their students’ education. The school puts a primary focus on engaging with students and providing them with the resources to succeed.

BNS has always operated this way and its Lead Teacher, T.J. Stone, has been at the school for 32 years. She admits COVID has been a challenge, but being able to celebrate 50 years and continue to teach what the school was founded on, means the world to her.

“The kids, as they graduate out and go on and do the other things in their lives, and then write back and say you know this value I picked up at new school or BNS, that just means a lot.”

Stone hopes BNS sees another 50 years and continues to operate with the same values it was founded on.

