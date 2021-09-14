Advertisement

Buff City Soap readies for grand opening celebration

Buff City Soap Opens
Buff City Soap Opens
By Eddie Callahan
Sep. 14, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Come join in on the fun for Buff City Soap’s grand opening celebration, September 17-19 for your chance to win great prizes!

The first 50 people in-store each day win free soap for a year!

Store hours are as follows: Mon-Sat: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sun: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Multiple other discounts will also be available on different products.

Buff City Soap is located at 2235 Colonial Avenue.

Further details can be found by visiting the Buff City Soap website and Facebook page.

